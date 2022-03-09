DinoSwap (DINO) Hits Market Cap of $3.49 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $210,422.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.10 or 0.06469308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.43 or 0.99946117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041539 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 78,109,070 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

