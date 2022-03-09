Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 256.45 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.02.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

