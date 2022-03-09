Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.90

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 43632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

