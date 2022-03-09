Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.90

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 43632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.