Diversified Trust Co Has $552,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $367.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.67. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.