Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

