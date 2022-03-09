DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,400 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

