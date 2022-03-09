DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.