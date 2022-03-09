DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.06 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,085 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.