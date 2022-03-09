DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 66,130 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Prospect Capital worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

PSEC stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.