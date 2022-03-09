DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tobam increased its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.