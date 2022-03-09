DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
