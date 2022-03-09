DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

