Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dolby’s strategy of providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences bodes well for long-term growth. Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies ensure growth for the company. Dolby Cinema technology is considered to be a major profit churner for the company. Robust financials and diligent capital deployment strategies help maintain a flexible capital structure and deliver value to shareholders. Dolby’s debt-to-capital ratio has always been zero, which implies that the company is less leveraged. However, Dolby’s performance has been negatively impacted on account of supply chain constraints and lower demand for electronic products, which are hampering its operating momentum. Costs of sales have been rising due to higher product costs and licensing expenses. Customer concentration is another headwind.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

