Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$66.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.83. The stock has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$49.30 and a 52-week high of C$68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.593445 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

