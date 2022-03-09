DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 117,935.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

