Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 4,300 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $3,440.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.
- On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
