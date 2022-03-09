Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 4,300 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

