E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($13.59) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.29 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.96 ($10.82). 18,572,877 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.41. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

