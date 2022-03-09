Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Critical Survey

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 33.40% 12.45% 1.52% Eagle Bancorp 43.64% 13.46% 1.55%

1st Source has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Source and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.86 million 3.36 $118.53 million $4.69 10.26 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 4.53 $176.69 million $5.52 10.40

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Source and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats 1st Source on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

