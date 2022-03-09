Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $67.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $64.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

