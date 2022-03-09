Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

