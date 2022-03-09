Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESTE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

