Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ESTE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
