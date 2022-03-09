Easwaran Sundaram Sells 7,344 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

