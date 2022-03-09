eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $437,474.88 and approximately $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00255246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001681 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

