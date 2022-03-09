Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,597 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 11.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 343.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

