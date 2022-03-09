Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 604,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,182. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.57 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

