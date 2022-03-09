Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 17,219 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $34,610.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.
- On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.
- On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.
PFMT stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.
PFMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About Performant Financial (Get Rating)
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
