Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.78. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1,025 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

