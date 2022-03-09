Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.25

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.25 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 201.76 ($2.64), with a volume of 125770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.75).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.01. The company has a market cap of £839.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,585 ($12,558.96).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

