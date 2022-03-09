Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
