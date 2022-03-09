Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,027. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EARN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.