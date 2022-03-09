Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 27,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,068. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.