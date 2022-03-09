Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EMR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 27,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,068. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.