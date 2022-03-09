Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 405.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 160,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,068. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

