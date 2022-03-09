Empire (EMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.34 billion.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

