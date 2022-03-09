Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.94

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.94 and last traded at C$42.78, with a volume of 79369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.78.

Get Empire alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.