Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective for the company.

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Monday. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 70.70 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £506.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.66.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

