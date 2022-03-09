Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 933,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ENTA stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

