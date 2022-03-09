Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. 111,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

