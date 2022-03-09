Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. 111,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.42.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
