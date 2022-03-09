Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 307,176 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
