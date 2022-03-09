Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 307,176 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

