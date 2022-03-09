Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.84

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 1110425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
