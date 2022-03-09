Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.84

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 1110425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,816,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47,284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

