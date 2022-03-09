Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.
Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
