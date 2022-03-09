Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.