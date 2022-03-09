Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

EGHSF stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

