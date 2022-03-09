Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head-To-Head Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 10.52% 39.09% 10.88% Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 5 21 0 2.81 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $237.52, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Peraso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.38 billion 17.06 $145.45 million $1.02 172.54 Peraso $6.80 million 2.94 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.42

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Peraso on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

