Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) received a C$2.20 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

