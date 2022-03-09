Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Up 13.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares were up 13.5% on Monday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 659,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 650,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

