Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

