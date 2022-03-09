Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

