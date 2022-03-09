Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Given “Hold” Rating at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

