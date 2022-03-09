EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $146.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

