EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report $134.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $544.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $565.38 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 17,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

