Equalizer Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $243,380.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

