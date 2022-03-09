Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
